Report on Business

CI Financial names Amit Muni as chief financial officer

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
Former WisdomTree Investments Inc. executive Amit Muni has joined the leadership team at CI Financial CIX-T as chief financial officer.

Mr. Muni will start his new role no later than May 31 and will replace Douglas Jamieson, who announced last November he planned to depart the wealth manager. At the time, Mr. Jamieson declined to comment on his resignation, which came a day after CI received regulatory approval to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mr. Muni has been CFO of New York-based asset manager WisdomTree since 2008.

Story continues below advertisement

CI’s CEO Kurt MacAlpine, who was also recruited from WisdomTree when he replaced long-time CI executive Peter Anderson in 2019, worked with Mr. Muni for four years in New York.

Since joining CI, Mr. MacAlpine has been busy hammering out a new strategic plan that includes expanding rapidly into the U.S. market. CI has purchased more than a dozen registered investment advisory firms, as well as the Canadian division of WisdomTree.

“I’m confident that [Mr. Muni] will have a positive impact on the successful execution of our strategic priorities,” Mr. MacAlpine said in a statement.

Prior to WisdomTree, Mr. Muni was the chief accounting officer of International Securities Exchange Holdings Inc., where he led ISE’s successful public offering in 2005. He has also held positions at PwC LLP, where he performed audit and business advisory services for multinational and mid-sized broker-dealers.

“CI is undertaking a dramatic transformation of its business, including creating a fast-growing North American wealth management platform, and I’m very excited to be part of it,” Mr. Muni said in a statement.

Mr. Jamieson will remain at CI until his responsibilities have been transitioned to Mr. Muni.

