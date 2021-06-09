CI Financial names new head of investment management

CI Financial Corp is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Marc-André Lewis as head of investment management for the company’s asset management arm.
Mr. Lewis, who begins his role on Sept. 1, will join CI Global Asset Management (GAM) from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, where he was head of portfolio construction. Mr. Lewis will be relocating from Abu Dhabi to Toronto for the position.
“The appointment of our first-ever head of investment management is a critical step in the transformation of CI GAM from a multi-boutique investment model to an integrated global investment manager,” CI CEO Kurt MacAlpine said in the announcement.
Prior to joining ADIA, Mr. Lewis was deputy chief risk officer at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), where he led a team that analyzed and monitored the risks of both public and private investments in the CDPQ portfolio.
Mr. Lewis is the latest hire by Mr. MacAlpine as he looks to transform the business into larger global wealth management company. Last month, Amit Muni replaced CI’s chief financial officer Douglas Jamieson, who announced his plans to depart the company last November.
“CI Financial has made incredible progress in executing on its new strategy over the past 18 months and I look forward to contributing to the modernization of its asset management business,” said Mr. Lewis, in a statement.
CI’s announcement on Wednesday also included the retirements of long time CI executive and chief investment officer at CI GAM Eric Bushell and portfolio manager Robert Lyon.
“These moves have been planned for some time and are unrelated to the appointment of Mr. Lewis,” CI said in a statement.
Mr. Bushell, who joined CI in 1999 and became chief investment officer in 2002, will depart the company on July 5.
“After 28 years in the industry and nearly 20 years as Signature’s CIO, I decided this was the right time to retire from investment management and start the next chapter of my life,” Mr. Bushell said. “.. I look forward to seeing the next generation of investment leaders make their mark.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.