CI Financial taps outsider as new CEO to execute turnaround strategy

CI Financial Corp. is hiring an outsider as its new chief executive officer, marking the first time in three decades that the Canadian fund company will be run by someone outside a close-knit circle of leaders.

Kurt MacAlpine, a Canadian with experience in management consulting and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), will take over CI on Sept. 1. He succeeds current CEO Peter Anderson, who announced his retirement in April.

Mr. MacAlpine most recently served as executive vice-president and head of global distribution for New York-based WisdomTree Asset Management Inc., one of the largest ETF sponsors in the United States. Before that, he ran McKinsey & Co.’s North American asset management practice.

Mr. MacAlpine is taking over CI at a tumultuous time – both for the company and for the fund management business. Not long ago, CI was considered the best-run independent fund company – one that is not owned by a bank – and it was seen as the best suited to take on the big lenders. CI has $130-billion in assets under management, by far the most of any Canadian independent.

Lately, however, CI has fallen into net redemptions, which means investors are pulling more money from its funds each quarter than they are putting in. As of the market’s close on Friday, CI’s share price had dropped 45 per cent from its 2014 peak. CI’s stock was relatively flat in early trading Tuesday.

By hiring an outsider, CI is adopting a strategy used by rival Canadian fund companies in recent years. Both AGF Management Ltd. and IGM Financial Inc., which runs Investors Group and Mackenzie Financial, have made external hires in recent years in order to shake up the status quo.

The major question is how much leeway Mr. MacAlpine will have to implement his strategy. Former CEO Bill Holland is widely-considered the brains behind CI’s once-explosive growth and the two CEOs that succeeded him, Mr. Anderson and Steve MacPhail, were both friends of his – as well as integral members of CI’s leadership during its expansion. Mr. Holland remains CI’s chairman.

CI has already signalled its intent to embrace a new vision. In June, the company appointed Darie Urbanky as its new president and chief operating officer, and he has a background in tech and operations. Over the past two years, CI has also bulked up its digital operations by acquiring a majority stake in robo-adviser Wealthbar Financial Services Inc. and by purchasing BBS Securities Inc., which specializes in digital back-office functions to help streamline operations.

Historically, CI was known for the strength of its sales and marketing arm, run by Mr. Holland. However, the value of this expertise has waned because the big Canadian banks have been elbowing their way into wealth management over the last 15 years, and they have large branch networks that serve as massive distribution channels for their own in-house funds.

The entire business of money management is also under siege. Low-cost ETFs have developed a robust following, and robo-advisers have made some clients question the value of human advice. Amid this new competition and pressure from regulators, money managers have been cutting fees to try to prevent investors from moving their money.

On this front, CI has struggled lately. Over the last four fiscal quarters CI has averaged net redemptions worth $2.6-billion, partly driven by poor fund performance.

“Kurt has worked with some of the largest asset managers in the world and has a thorough understanding of the industry, best practices and new developments,” CI director David Miller, who chairs the board’s governance, human resources, and compensation committee, said in a statement. “In particular, Kurt is familiar with using digital strategies to enhance efficiencies and build new services and businesses, a key plank in CI’s strategic plans.”

Retiring CEO Mr. Anderson will remain with CI “in the short term” to help with the transition to a new leader, the company said in a statement.

