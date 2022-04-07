CI Financial is spinning out its U.S. wealth management operation with plans to sell up to 20 per cent of the division in a public offering.

The investment giant, which manages about $370-billion, announced on Thursday it intends to submit an application this year to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an initial public offering for its U.S wealth business, which now accounts for more than half the company.

CI will remain the majority shareholder of the U.S. wealth business and said in a release that it currently has “no intention of spinning out or otherwise divesting” its remaining ownership interest. Proceeds of the IPO will be used to pay down debt.

The company has spent the last several years trying to restore its stock price that at times has plummeted by more than 45 per cent from its peak in 2014. Chief executive Kurt MacAlpine, who stepped into his role in 2019, has been busy implementing a new turnaround strategy that includes boosting its presence in the U.S. market.

Throughout the pandemic, the financial services company has been hot on the acquisition trail, buying more than 25 registered investment adviser firms in the United States since January, 2020. Eight of the deals closed in the last quarter.

Once all outstanding acquisitions are completed, CI’s U.S. wealth management assets will be about US$133-billion - more than twice as large as the Canadian wealth business, which was about $80.6-billion at the end of 2021.

Mr. MacAlpine said the steady growth of the U.S. wealth management business has positioned it with “sufficient scale to stand alone as a public company.”

“The growth in our U.S. wealth management business is incredible; however, in our opinion, the value we have created isn’t reflected in our share price today,” Mr. MacAlpine said in a statement.

“After a thorough evaluation of our strategic options, we are confident that a U.S.-listed subsidiary IPO is the best route to shareholder value creation.”

Bank of Nova Scotia analyst Phil Hardie said in a research note the IPO transaction is positive, providing an “avenue to better reflect the value of CI’s U.S. Wealth Management business” and will likely lead to a “sum-of-the-part” approach to value CI’s stock price.

Mr. Hardie believes that the spun-off U.S. business could trade at an enterprise value – or market capitalization plus net debt – of 9.5 to 12.5 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), similar to the valuation of U.S. wealth manger Focus Financial Partners, which launched an IPO in 2018.

Parent CI Financial currently trades at less than six times EBITDA, he said, after the shares have fallen 40 per cent from November 2021 highs.

The company has not yet determined the size and timing of CI’s IPO but said it will be subject to market conditions.

- With files from David Milstead

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.