CI chief executive Kurt MacAlpine, seen here in 2019, told analysts on Thursday the plans to take the U.S. business public is still the "intended path" - but will not be in the immediate future.

Investment giant CI Financial is selling a 20-per-cent stake in its U.S. wealth management business for $1.34-billion to pay down outstanding debt while it pauses plans to take its U.S. division public.

CI shares soared Thursday after the company announced it has agreed to sell a minority investment in its U.S. wealth management division to a group of institutional investors that includes a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Bain Capital, Flexpoint Ford, Ares Management funds, and the State of Wisconsin, as well as other investors that have not been publicly named.

CI shares climbed nearly 45 per cent to $18.11 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close at the end of May and follows CI’s sale last month of its 45-per-cent ownership stake in Congress Wealth Management LLC, a Boston-based company with offices in seven cities, to Audax Private Equity.

Since 2019, CI has been on a spending spree, acquiring more than 30 registered investment advisory businesses in the United States. In total, CI has spent $2.85-billion in cash, stock and estimated future payments to build its U.S wealth management arm, which manages about $130-billion in assets.

The mounting debt had become a concern for analysts, who pay close attention on a measure that compares the company’s debt to its EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The measure calculates how many years of profits it will take to pay off the debt; the smaller the ratio, the better.

In 2016 and 2017, well before the acquisition spree, CI’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio was below 1-to-1, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. That spiked to 4.3, as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The high debt levels resulted in S&P Global Ratings cutting the credit rating of CI Financial Corp. to junk status following CI’s request that the agency withdraw its rating. In a statement last month, S&P said it had lowered its issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings to BB+ from BBB- following a request from CI “to withdraw our ratings.”

The downgrade was due to S&P’s expectation that CI Financial would operate with debt of 4 to 5 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization over the next year.

Now, the proceeds from today’s announcement, along with the proceeds from the Congress deal, will total $1.5 billion, CI said in a release. The funds will be used to reduce debt and lower CI’s debt ratio from 4.0 to 2.7, when accounting for the earnings reduction associated with the minority investment.

Late last year, the company announced plans to spin out its U.S. wealth management operation and sell as much as 20 per cent of the division in an initial public offering in order to help pay down debt. CI chief executive Kurt MacAlpine told analysts on Thursday the plans to take the U.S. business public is still the “intended path” - but will not be in the immediate future.

“We initiated an IPO process for our U.S. wealth management business in late 2022 because we believed our share price did not reflect the value we had created for our shareholders across both our Canadian and U.S. businesses,” Mr. MacAlpine said.

Following the announcement of the submission of the U.S. IPO, Mr. MacAlpine added that he received “significant inbound interest from leading institutional investors.”

“The $1.34 billion investment in CI U.S. accomplishes all of these objectives, allowing us to continue to execute on our vision for our U.S. wealth management business while preserving flexibility to proceed with an IPO in the future,” he said.

RBC Capital Markets LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as U.S. legal advisor, and Stikeman Elliott LLP served as Canadian legal advisor to CI in this transaction.

With files from David Milstead