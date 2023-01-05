CIBC CM-T has agreed to pay a total of $153-million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed more than a decade ago over the bank’s overtime policies, lawyers for the plaintiffs say.

Dara Fresco, a former CIBC teller and class counsel, brought this case in 2007.

The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed last year an attempt by the bank to overturn a lower-court ruling in favour of the class-action case on behalf of about 31,000 retail bank employees.

Fresco says the settlement is a fair compromise that will bring meaningful compensation to thousands of class members.

CIBC spokesperson Tim Wallis says the settlement will avoid further legal costs and allow the bank to put the matter behind it.

The agreement must be approved by the Ontario Superior Court before it will become binding.