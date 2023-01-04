Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is appealing a U.S. court decision that could force the lender to pay about $1.16-billion in charges after it was found liable for losses incurred by a New York hedge fund over debt deals related to the 2008 U.S. housing crisis.

A New York State court said late Tuesday that CIBC must pay US$491-million plus prejudgment interest, which is less than the US$1.1-billion in damages sought by Cerberus Capital Management LP in 2015.

Cerberus alleged CIBC defaulted on payments on a limited recourse note – a type of debt instrument that the bank issued in 2008, as well as a related transaction in 2011.

“CIBC strongly disagrees with the legal and factual basis for the court’s decision,” the bank said in a press release Wednesday.

Including prejudgment interest, CIBC said that it expects to pay US$848-million. That could cause the bank to record a pretax provision of $1.16-billion in its first quarter earnings, which ends Jan. 31. After tax, the bank could take a hit to its common equity tier (CET1) ratio, dropping its level to 11.4 per cent from the current 11.7 per cent.

Analysts have speculated that the charge could prompt CIBC to turn to public markets to raise funds to bolster its CET1 ratio, which is a key measure of a bank’s ability to cover sour loans.

The court initially found CIBC liable for damages in an early December decision, but it had yet to deliver the amount of the charge.