Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s head of personal and business banking is leaving the lender to take on the top job at a different firm, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Laura Dottori-Attanasio, group head of CIBC’s CM-T personal and business banking division in Canada, is retiring from the bank on Feb. 1 after 14 years at the lender, the bank said in a press release Friday. Considered a potential successor to the chief executive officer role in recent years, the move removes a senior executive from the list of candidates.

She is joining another institution that is not a bank, according to the source. The Globe is not naming the source because they are not authorized to speak publicly about her departure.

Ms. Dottori-Attanasio declined to comment on her exit.

As one of the most senior women in Canadian banking, she headed the bank’s largest business division, and previously oversaw risk management activities as chief risk officer. She had also led corporate and global banking as global head of corporate credit products – all roles typically seen as a pathway to a bank’s most senior seat.

She had also been an executive at National Bank of Canada prior to joining CIBC. Her depth of experience made her a leading candidate to become CIBC’s next CEO, and her departure throws a wrench in the bank’s succession plans.

CIBC announced Friday that Jon Hountalas, currently the bank’s head of commercial banking and wealth management, will add Ms. Dottori-Attanasio’s business to his portfolio. The move puts much of CIBC’s Canadian operations under a single executive, but the bank did not say if this was a long-term solution.

Her departure adds to recent turnover among women in the top ranks of Canada’s banks, and it remains unclear how long it might take for a Big Six bank to name a female CEO for the first time.

Last January, Teri Currie retired from her job leading Canadian retail banking at Toronto-Dominion Bank. The previous fall, Joanna Rotenberg left her post as Bank of Montreal’s head of wealth management to join Fidelity Investments. And previous top-level executives such as TD’s Colleen Johnston and Royal Bank of Canada’s Janice Fukakusa also retired without reaching the CEO’s office.