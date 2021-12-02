Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported higher fourth-quarter profit and raised its dividend by 10 per cent but earnings still fell short of analysts’ expectations as revenue levelled off and expenses climbed higher.

Canada’s fifth-largest bank raised its quarterly dividend to $1.61 per share and announced a share buyback plan that would allow it to repurchase up to 10 million shares, or 2.2 per cent of shares outstanding.

All four of CIBC’s major business units reported profits that rebounded from depressed levels in the fourth-quarter last year, when banks were building reserves against potential losses from the COVID pandemic. But each division’s earnings fell when compared with the third quarter this year.

For the quarter that ended Oct. 31, CIBC earned $1.44-billion, or $3.07 per share, compared with $1.02-billion, or $2.20 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, CIBC said it earned $3.37 per share, but analysts and predicted adjusted earnings per share of $3.53.

One-time items recorded in the quarter included a $109-million charge from consolidating real estate, and a $40-million increase in legal provisions.

Quarterly revenue of $5.1-billion was up 10 per cent year over year, but unchanged when compared with the third quarter. Expenses of $3.2-billion shot up 13 per cent year over year, and 5 per cent from the previous quarter.

CIBC is the third bank to miss analysts’ profit estimates this earnings season, following Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia topped its profit prediction, helped by a large recovery of loan loss provisions.

Provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default - were $78-million, as actual losses remained low.

Profit from Canadian personal and small business banking was up 1 per cent to $597-million, as loan balances increased 12 per cent but the bank had higher expenses from investments in retooling the unit.

Profit from Canadian commercial banking and wealth management was $442-million, up 30 per cent year over year, and earnings from the U.S. business were $256-million, up 90 per cent.

Capital markets profit was $378-million, up 22 per cent from a weak fourth quarter last year, but down when compared with the last three quarters as fixed-income trading declined.

