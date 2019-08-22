CIBC hikes dividend, posts 2% profit gain as period of slower growth continues

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported a 2-per-cent rise in quarterly profit and raised its dividend, continuing a period of slower earnings growth for Canada's fifth-largest bank.

CIBC reported profit of $1.4-billion, or $3.06 per share, compared with $1.37-billion, or $3.01 per share a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, CIBC said it earned $3.10 per share. That exceeded expectations among analysts, who had expected adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share, on average, according to data from Refinitiv.

The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to $1.44.

Toronto-based CIBC is the second bank to report results for the fiscal third quarter, which ended July 31, after Royal Bank of Canada posted solid results despite weakness in capital markets on Wednesday.

Though analysts predicted average earnings growth of 6 to 7 per cent among the large banks in the third quarter, expectations for CIBC are lower. In May, CIBC slashed its earnings forecast for the fiscal year, predicting little to no profit growth in 2019, as growth in its mortgage book stalled and the bank made investments in technology, pushing up costs.

Provisions for credit losses, or the money banks set aside to cover bad loans, increased 21 per cent to $291-million. But the increase was mostly on loans that are still performing, based on models that include economic forecasts. The bank's provisions on loans that are actually impaired was relatively flat, year over year, despite higher expected losses in commercial banking.

In CIBC's core personal and small business banking division, profit increased 3 per cent to $657-million, compared with a year ago. U.S. commercial banking and wealth management profit climbed 6 per cent higher to $172-million.

But profit from capital markets fell 13 per cent to $231-million, mostly due to higher expected credit losses, while Canadian commercial banking and wealth management profit fell 1 per cent to $348-million, despite reporting stronger revenue.

The bank also announced that chief financial officer Kevin Glass and head of technology and operations Kevin Patterson will both retire next year. Mr. Glass will step down from the CFO role on Oct. 31, but stay on until January, after a decade at the bank. Mr. Patterson plans to leave in May of 2020, but will keep his current role until then.

Hratch Panossian has been appointed as CIBC’s next CFO, starting Nov. 1, after serving as executive vice-president, global controller and investor relations. Deepak Khandelwal has been promoted to chief client experience officer, and general counsel Shawn Beber has added responsibility for corporate development, both as senior executive vice-presidents.

