CIBC hires former cabinet minister Lisa Raitt in investment banking role

Former federal cabinet minister Lisa Raitt is leaving politics and joining Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as vice-chair of global investment banking.
Ms. Raitt, who most recently served as deputy opposition leader for the Conservative Party of Canada, will join CIBC's capital markets arm on January 27.
She will report to Roman Dubczak, the bank's head of global investment banking, and will focus on developing and nurturing relationships with key cleints, and bringing in new business for CIBC, especially in the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors.
"Our clients in these industries are seeking to grow their businesses in a changing environment, and Lisa’s insights and experience will enhance the perspective and advice we can offer," Mr. Dubczak said in an internal memo to staff on Friday. "Lisa will also play a key role in furthering our leadership in emerging sectors in the new economy such as renewable energy."
Ms. Raitt is only the latest of several politicians to turn the high-level connections they made in public life into careers in banking. Though each bank treats the vice-chair role slightly differently, it is typically a full-time job reserved for well-connected people who can act as rainmakers, building and expanding relationships with important new clients.
The late Jim Prentice, a federal cabinet minister, was once a vice chairman at CIBC, before he returned to politics as Alberta's Premier. At Bank of Montreal, former Newfoundland Premier Brian Tobin, former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison and ex-Clerk of the Privy Council Kevin Lynch all have vice-chair roles. And former Public Works and International Trade Minister Michael Fortier is a vice chairman at the capital markets arm of Royal Bank of Canada.
Ms. Raitt is a Cape Breton native and lawyer by training, who was president and CEO of the Toronto Port Authority, and held senior ministerial portfolios in the Conservative government led by Stephen Harper, including Natural Resources, Labour and Transportation. After the Liberal Party took power under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, she served as the opposition Finance critic.
