CIBC lowers full-year profit outlook, following flat second-quarter earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported second-quarter earnings largely on par with expectations, but the lender is recalibrating its forecast for the full fiscal year and now expects little-to-no profit growth in 2019.

CIBC made $1.3-billion in its most recent quarter, a 1.9-per-cent gain over the same period in 2018. After adjusting for one-time items, the bank’s profit has been flat for five straight quarters.

Adjusting earnings per share in the second quarter amounted to $2.97 – only a penny off analysts’ consensus expectations. Bank stocks tend to trade off of these adjusted earnings estimates.

Yet CIBC CEO Victor Dodig has also changed his tone when talking about the near future. He now expects the bank’s earnings per share growth to be flat this fiscal year over 2018. Only six months ago, he predicted 5- to 10-per-cent earnings per share growth.

On a conference call, Mr. Dodig said CIBC is investing in its businesses to re-tool them for the digital economy, which is resulting in higher expenses. Bank executives also noted that market conditions have changed, particularly in residential real estate lending. That impacts CIBC because the vast majority of its earnings come from Canadian personal banking.

“The market conditions have changed. Housing is down. We’ve seen somewhat more muted growth generally on the consumer side,” chief financial officer Kevin Glass said in an interview.

CIBC's shares fell 3 per cent in early morning trading on Wednesday.

In recent years, CIBC has focused its residential real estate lending on large urban markets – particularly the Greater Toronto Area. Now that housing is cooling, in part because of stricter rules for borrowers to qualify for mortgages, CIBC’s mortgage growth has been affected.

Although there is still mortgage growth broadly seen in the market, Christina Kramer, CIBC’s head of personal and small business banking for Canada, said much of it comes from independent mortgage brokers who compete fiercely on price. CIBC, meanwhile, is intent on building deeper relationships with each of its clients in hope of becoming their primary bank, instead of chasing short-term growth that can quickly die off in a downturn or a cooling economy.

“We won’t change course to chase accelerated mortgage growth,” Ms. Kramer said on a conference call. “We’re not pursuing mortgages at any cost.”

To support the ongoing shift to build deeper client relationships, the bank is re-tooling its branches to turn them into advice centres, rather than having tellers focus on one-off transactions. The bank is also spending heavily to build out its mobile banking services, so that they can handle day-to-day transactions with ease.

CIBC is also spending to enhance its technology infrastructure, which serves as the plumbing for its banking business. This includes accelerating a shift to cloud-based data servers and automating back-office functions.

Finally, like all of its rivals, CIBC must continue to invest to meet increasing cybersecurity and anti-money laundering demands.

While these investments will affect the bank’s growth in the short-term, “we do think over time this is the right strategy and will show in our earnings,” Mr. Kramer said on the call.

As part of this long-term plan, CIBC has been focused on shifting its earnings mix away from Canadian households, particularly by investing in wealth management and capital markets in the United States. Not long ago, the U.S. contributed four per cent of the bank’s profit. It now delivers between 15 and 18 per cent of earnings, Mr. Dodig said.

Much of this growth comes from buying PrivateBancorp for US$4.9-billion in 2017. This business, now re-branded as CIBC Bank USA, is largely a commercial lender and it saw strong loan growth of 18 per cent last quarter over the previous year.

The bank’s capital markets business also recovered after a rough start to the year, when it was hit by a volatile market and uncertainty about the trade war between China and the U.S. Earnings from this division climbed 12 per cent year-over-year to $279-million.