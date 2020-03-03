CIBC names Rob Sedran to executive role

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a new head of research, former mining analyst Giorgia Anton, after the parent bank promoted department head Rob Sedran to a senior executive role.
Mr. Sedran was named senior vice president for enterprise strategy, planning and corporate development at CIBC on Monday as part of an executive shakeup launched last week by chief executive Victor Dodig. Mr. Sedran ran the equity research department at CIBC Capital Markets for the past four years. He served as a player/coach during that time, covering all the Canadian banks for the past decade as an equity analyst, which means he has intimate knowledge of how investors value bank stocks. According to an internal memo from his Christian Exshaw, CIBC’s managing director for global markets, Mr. Sedran “will be accountable for the development of our bank’s corporate strategy.”
Ms. Anton joined the CIBC Capital Markets equity sales desk in 2008 as head of mining sales, working in Toronto and New York, then moved into the research department in 2018 as head of mining strategy. She subsequently became deputy research director. Prior to joining the bank, Ms. Anton worked on the sales desk at Raymond James Ltd.
Mr. Sedran began his career with CIBC in 1997, as part of an executive development program, based in Toronto and New York. In 1999 he moved to the debt capital markets team, with responsibility for both trading and sales roles. From 2002 to 2010, Mr. Sedran was an analyst at National Bank Financial.
