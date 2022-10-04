Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has named a new head of its U.S. operations, choosing current chief risk officer Shawn Beber to lead a growing Chicago-based unit.

Mr. Beber will start in the new role on Nov. 1, when CIBC begins its next fiscal year. He will be named group head of the bank’s U.S. region, and president and chief executive officer of CIBC Bank USA, the American subsidiary of CIBC, and will be based in Chicago.

Mr. Beber has previously been head of CIBC’s U.S. capital markets arm. And he was closely involved in the bank’s 2017 acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. for US$5-billion, which now forms the cornerstone of its U.S. business.

The bank’s current U.S. head, Mike Capatides, will become a vice-chair of CIBC Bank USA, and spend his time working on relationships with clients.

Taking over Mr. Beber’s role as chief risk officer is Frank Guse, the current executive vice-president of strategy and transformation for the personal and business banking division. He has past experience in risk, including three years as a senior vice-president of enterprise risk management.

The bank also announced 15 other changes to executive vice-president and senior vice-president roles in an internal memo, including six moves in its capital markets division.

Roman Dubczak, who has been the bank’s head of global investment banking, has been named deputy chair of capital markets, reporting to division head Harry Culham.

Susan Rimmer will take over as head of global corporate and investment banking, also reporting to Mr. Culham.

The bank’s treasurer, Peter Levitt, is retiring, the memo says. Robert Sedran, a former banking analyst who led enterprise strategy, planning and corporate development, will take over as treasurer.