CIBC plans layoffs amid cost-cutting drive, CEO Dodig says in internal memo

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is planning layoffs in the coming months as part of an ongoing drive to cut costs, the bank’s chief executive officer announced Thursday.
Victor Dodig, the bank’s CEO, told staff in an internal memo that CIBC needs to “continue to challenge ourselves to be a more efficient bank,” which means “keeping a careful eye on costs.”
“As a result, some team members will be leaving our bank in the coming months," Mr. Dodig wrote, though he did not disclose how many jobs will be lost.
Since 2016, CIBC has been trying to control costs and improve its efficiency ratio – which measures expenses relative to revenue, whereby a lower number is more desirable – which stood at 58 per cent at the time, lagging most other large Canadian banks. Since then, CIBC has made considerable progress, reaching 55.6 per cent in the fiscal fourth quarter, but missed its target to achieve a ratio of 55 per cent by the start of 2020.
“While we have made steady progress since we started this journey, we have work to do to lower this ratio further, as it’s part of what makes us a strong competitor in the market and a good long-term investment for our shareholders,” Mr. Dodig told staff.
The drive toward greater efficiency is not unique to CIBC. Bank of Montreal recently announced it will cut about 5 per cent of its staff, and took a $484-million pre-tax restructuring charge, in an effort to lower its efficiency ratio to 58 per cent. And Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada both took smaller restructuring charges in the final months of 2019.
Mr. Dodig has not ruled out taking a restructuring charge at CIBC. “We continue to review all our options, and that could potentially require a charge down the line in order to accelerate our progress,” he told analysts on a December conference call.
At a conference in January, Mr. Dodig acknowledged that CIBC is unlikely to reach a previous target the bank had set to further reduce its efficiency ratio to 52 per cent by 2022. “I think the revenue environment makes it difficult to get there within the next two years," he said at the time, calling a range of 53.5 to 54 per cent “more realistic.”
In his note to staff on Thursday, Mr. Dodig called the layoffs “difficult decisions,” but said they are necessary. “We are not taking these decisions lightly as they involve colleagues who have made valuable contributions to our bank," Mr. Dodig said.
