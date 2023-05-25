CIBC reported a decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the Canadian lender set aside higher provisions to prepare for soured loans due to a challenging economy.

The results follow those of peers Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia on Wednesday that missed expectations, weighed down by higher provisions, slower top-line growth and higher expenses.

CIBC, Canada’s fifth largest bank by market capitalization, said it set aside $438 million for bad loan provisions in the second quarter, up $135 million from a year ago.

Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at $1.63 billion, or $1.70 a share, for the three months ended April 30, compared with $1.65 billion, or $1.77 a share, a year earlier.