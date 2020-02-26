CIBC posts profit gain, hikes dividend as bank shuffles executive ranks, books restructuring charge

Open this photo in gallery A CIBC is seen in Toronto, on Jan., 30, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased quarterly profit by 3 per cent and raised its dividend, but also shuffled its executive ranks and took a $339-million restructuring charge.

The charge is mostly made up of severance costs after chief executive officer Victor Dodig told staff to expect layoffs in an internal memo last month. But the restructuring reaches the bank’s highest ranks, with the appointment of a new head of retail banking and a new chief risk officer, as The Globe and Mail previously reported.

Canada's fifth-largest bank reported profit of $1.21-billion, or $2.63 per share, compared with $1.18-billion, or $2.60 a share, in the same quarter last year.

After adjusting for the restructuring charge, which will cost the bank $250-million after tax, and for other items, CIBC said profit rose 9 per cent to $1.48-billion, or $3.24 per share. Analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $3.00, according to Refinitiv.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by two cents to $1.46 per share.

Laura Dottori-Attanasio, who has been the bank's chief risk officer, is the new head of personal and business banking, taking charge of its core retail banking operations. She succeeds Christina Kramer, who is moving to a new role as head of technology, infrastructure and innovation, as current head of technology and operations Kevin Patterson prepares to retire on May 1.

Shawn Beber, the bank's general counsel and head of corporate development, will be the new chief risk officer, and keeps his current duties on an interim basis.

Head of capital markets Harry Culham remains in his current role and adds oversight of CIBC's Caribbean banking arm and asset servicing business CIBC Mellon, plus direct banking functions including CIBC-owned Simplii Financial.

Human resources and communications head Sandy Sharman has a new role in charge of people, culture and brand, including responsibility for enterprise real estate. And Heather Kaine was promoted to senior vice-president and chief auditor.

CIBC has been under pressure to boost revenue, particularly from its mortgage portfolio, where growth has stalled over the last year. In Canadian personal and small business banking, profit of $617-million was up 34 per cent from a year ago, but after adjusting for one-time items, it increased only 2 per cent. Residential mortgage lending increased 1 per cent from a year ago.

Investors are also looking for the bank to rein in expenses, which increased 11 per cent to $3.07-billion in the quarter.

Capital markets had a particularly strong quarter, with profit up 63 per cent to $335-million, compared with a year ago. The improved performance came from trading, financing, underwriting and lending, and continues a trend of outsized returns after Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal all reported similarly strong capital markets profits in recent days.

Profit growth was more muted in the U.S. commercial banking and wealth management arm, up 1 per cent to $169-million. After adjusting for special items, profit increased 6 per cent.

Provisions for credit losses – the money banks set aside to cover bad loans – decreased 23 per cent from a year ago, to $261-million.

