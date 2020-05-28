 Skip to main content
CIBC profit drops 71% as loan-loss provisions surge

James BradshawBanking Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

People enter the CIBC branch at Commerce Court in Toronto on Jan., 30, 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Second-quarter profit plunged 71 per cent lower at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce as the bank absorbed the impact from the novel coronavirus, adding 454 per cent more reserves to cover potential loan losses.

Canada's fifth-largest lender set aside $1.41-billion in provisions for credit losses, which amounts to 1.39 per cent of the bank's entire loan book.

For the three months that ended April 30, CIBC earned $392-million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $1.35-billion, or $2.95 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, CIBC said it earned $0.94 per share, whereas analysts had predicted adjusted earnings per share of $1.65, according to Refinitiv.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 79 cents per share.

Even without the large spike in provisions for loan losses, CIBC’s profit would have fallen 2 per cent in the quarter as the pandemic squeezed lending margins, clients made fewer transactions and the bank doled out relief to clients struggling with lost income.

CIBC has granted payment deferrals worth $51.6-billion to clients in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Overall, CIBC’s return on equity fell to 4 per cent, from 15.8 per cent a year ago. But its capital levels held steady, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio – a key measure of a bank’s resilience – of 11.3 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Profit from Canadian personal and small business banking dropped 64 per cent, to $203-million, mainly because of higher provisions, while profit from Canadian commercial banking and wealth management fell 37 per cent to $206-million.

The steepest decline was in the bank's U.S. business, which turned a profit of only $18-million, down 89 per cent from a year ago as a result of higher provisions for loan losses.

In the bank’s capital markets division, profit fell 52 per cent because of higher provisions for credit losses, despite stronger revenue.

