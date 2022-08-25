Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T reported lower third-quarter profit but still beat analysts’ estimates as the bank set aside more loan loss reserves and recorded higher expenses.

CIBC earned $1.67-billion, or $1.78 per share, in the three months that ended July 31. That compared with $1.73-billion, or $1.88 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including costs related to CIBC’s acquisition of retailer Costco’s credit card portfolio, the bank said it earned $1.85 per share. That edged out the $1.84 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 83 cents per share.

CIBC is the fourth major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal third quarter, and the second to match or exceed expectations, after National Bank of Canada. Bank of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank of Canada both fell shy of estimates.

In the quarter, CIBC set aside $243-million in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was slightly higher than analysts anticipated, and included $87-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, CIBC had a net recovery of $99-million in provisions, as it reclaimed funds set aside early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue rose 10 per cent in the quarter, to $5.57-billion. But expenses increased 9 per cent to $3.18-billion, which the bank said was driven by higher inflation and investments in strategic initiatives.

Profit from Canadian personal and small business banking was $595-million, down 7 per cent from a year earlier, mostly because of higher loan loss provisions and expenses. But loan balances were up 12 per cent year over year.

The Canadian commercial and wealth management division generated $484-million of profit, up 3 per cent as rising revenue more than offset higher provisions and expenses. Commercial loan balances increased by a robust 21 per cent from a year earlier.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm was down sharply, at $163-million, despite posting higher revenue. And capital markets profit fell 9 per cent to $447-million - a comparatively modest decline in what was a difficult quarter for trading, equity and debt issuance amid volatile markets.

