CIBC raises payout as third-quarter profit climbs

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported stronger third-quarter profit and boosted its dividend thanks to good performance from each of its business lines.

After Royal Bank of Canada led off earnings season for Canada’s largest banks with better-than-expected profit growth on Wednesday, CIBC followed suit, benefitting from strong economic conditions that provided tailwinds for the bank’s Canadian and U.S. operations.

Canada’s fifth-largest bank earned nearly $1.4-billion, or $3.01 per share, for the three months that ended July 31. That was up from $1.1-billion, or $2.60 a share, a year ago.

Adjusted for one-time items, which included costs related to last year’s acquisition of U.S.-based PrivateBancorp Inc., CIBC said it earned $3.08 per share. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg LP were expecting $2.93 per share, on average.

CIBC raised its quarterly dividend by three cents to $1.36 per share.

The bank’s chief executive officer, Victor Dodig, said he is “pleased with the momentum” CIBC is showing in its North American businesses, in a news release.

Provisions for credit losses – the money banks set aside to cover bad loans – increased 15 per cent to $241-million, year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the bank’s Caribbean subsidiary, which expects higher losses on impaired loans after the government of Barbados announced it will restructure its public debt. Earlier this year, CIBC subsidiary FirstCaribbean International Bank disclosed that it held US$506-million worth of exposure to the Barbados government through securities and loans.

Profit from CIBC’s core Canadian banking operations for personal and commercial customers was up 14 per cent to $639-million, compared with the same quarter last year, helped by higher spreads amid rising interest rates. The Canadian commercial banking and wealth management arm also saw profit climb 20 per cent to $350-million, year over year, with commercial loans and deposits each increasing by 10 per cent.

In the U.S., profit from commercial banking and wealth management rose 295 per cent to $162-million – thanks to the inclusion of PrivateBancorp, which was acquired late in the third quarter of 2017. That unit has since been rebranded as CIBC Bank USA, and contributed $121-million in profit, up 29 per cent from the second quarter this year, with loans growing by 14 per cent and deposits rising by 13 per cent.

Capital markets profit improved more modestly, rising 5 per cent to $265-million, thanks to strong trading in equities and foreign exchange, coupled with higher revenue from advisory fees and corporate banking.

CIBC improved its capital buffer even as it began to buy back shares in the third quarter, raising its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio – a key measure of a bank’s health – to 11.3 per cent, up from 11.2 per cent in the prior quarter.

National Bank Financial Inc. analyst Gabriel Dechaine described CIBC’s results as a “solid quarter all-around,” in a research note.

Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank are all scheduled to report third-quarter results next week.