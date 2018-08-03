CIBC refunding 1.4 million customers for improperly charged credit-card fees

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is issuing refunds to about 1.4 million customers after revealing that it improperly charged fees for exceeding credit-card limits over a 14-year span.

The bank also discovered some clients may have been “incorrectly” charged higher premiums on optional creditor insurance, but says both issues have been fixed, in a notice posted to its website.

Canada’s fifth-largest lender enlisted help from an independent firm to validate the refund amounts it owes from improper charges applied to Canadian credit-card accounts between 2003 and 2017. The average refund customers will receive is about $50, and includes interest. Though the bank has not disclosed the total cost of its refund program, it could be approaching $70-million. Clients who are affected will be notified and automatically refunded between July and October, though CIBC expects most will receive a credit by August.

The disclosure of a longstanding issue involving credit cards is awkwardly timed for CIBC, which is part of a consortium with Air Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Visa that last week made an unsolicited $250-million bid to buy loyalty rewards company Aimia Inc., the parent company of Aeroplan. Aimia rejected that bid on Thursday, even after Air Canada and its partners raised their offer to $325-million. But CIBC remains a key credit-card partner in the Aeroplan program for the time being, and credit cards are an important and lucrative part of CIBC’s retail banking business.

CIBC spokesperson Jason Wesley said the bank has corrected the problem and notified regulators. “We are notifying affected clients directly and taking action to ensure they are refunded with interest as quickly as possible as we work to make this right,” he said in an e-mailed statement.

The bank declined to explain how the problem occurred or when it was discovered.

The issue was first reported by The Guardian newspaper in Prince Edward Island.

Discussions in online consumer forums suggest some customers received letters from CIBC in recent weeks that outline the issue and specify how much they will be refunded. A small number of former clients who no longer have CIBC credit cards will be reimbursed with cheques.

A spokesperson for the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) said the watchdog does not comment on investigations, and declined to say whether it is involved in resolving CIBC’s credit-card issue.

But the agency has dealt with similar issues before. In 2016, an unnamed bank that updated its credit-card systems had issues posting payments to customer accounts, pushing some customers over their credit limits and causing them to be unfairly charged over-limit fees. In that case, the FCAC chose not to fine the bank over the error.

The FCAC’s guidelines on over-the-limit fees for credit cards also state that a financial institution can’t charge a client for exceeding their limit if the charge that puts them over the line is a temporary hold on funds – for example, a customer buying fuel at a gas station might have a hold placed on their card when paying at the pump to ensure they have sufficient funds.

A spokesperson for Canada’s banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, confirmed that it is aware of the issue, but directed inquiries to the FCAC.