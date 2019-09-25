 Skip to main content

Report on Business CIBC reorienting Canadian mortgage strategy to focus on more markets, CEO Victor Dodig says

CIBC reorienting Canadian mortgage strategy to focus on more markets, CEO Victor Dodig says

Montreal
The Canadian Press
CIBC CEO Victor Dodig's comments came during a discussion at a CIBC investment conference in Montreal.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The chief executive of CIBC says the bank is starting to “reorient” its Canadian mortgage strategy after having too large a focus on two large markets and not enough on the rest of the country.

Victor Dodig says that the Toronto-based lender had veered a little too far in slowing mortgage growth and the bank had “fallen short” for investors.

He says that after the adjustments in the domestic mortgage market, CIBC is now “starting to see green shoots.”

Mr. Dodig’s comments came during a discussion at a CIBC investment conference in Montreal Wednesday.

CIBC’s mortgage balances have stayed relatively flat at $201-billion in its latest quarter, down slightly from $203-billion during the same period a year earlier.

Of that $201-billion in its third quarter, $63-billion came from the Greater Toronto Area and $27-billion came from the Greater Vancouver Area.

