 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CIBC says most employees won’t return to the office before September

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

TD Bank, CIBC and Bank of Montreal are seen in the financial district in Toronto, on June 24, 2020.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will keep most of its employees who are currently working remotely away from offices until at least September, pushing back plans to return staff to the workplace.

The decision, circulated to staff in a memo on Wednesday, is the second extension of the bank’s broad remote work policies in little more than a month, and comes as Ontario – where the bank is headquartered – issues a more restrictive stay-at-home order.

Between 15,000 and 17,000 CIBC employees have been going into work daily throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, in branches and other critical roles. And staff in some regions and business lines may come back to offices sooner. But most of CIBC’s nearly 44,000 full-time staff will eventually return to a blend of on-site and remote work, tailored to different groups and roles, according to Sandy Sharman, group head of people, culture and brand.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not one size fits all,” Ms. Sharman said in an interview. “It’s really about what type of work do you have to do today, and is it better that you’re in the office, better that you’re remote? And how do we determine that ratio for you?”

The bank is looking at “job families,” but also types of activity – focused work, collaboration, or learning and development, for example – to decide what needs to be done together and what can be done remotely. And for the past three weeks, the bank has piloted a rapid virus testing program for about 50 employees on its trading floor who volunteered to be tested twice a week.

“Do we want to get our people back? Absolutely,” Ms. Sharman said. “But I think we have to be very steady with how we want to do it when we want to do it.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies