CIBC to lower credit-card interest rates for some clients seeking relief

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is lowering credit card interest rates for some customers who are under financial pressure due to the new coronavirus.

The country’s fifth-largest bank will temporarily drop interest rates on personal credit cards to 10.99 per cent for clients who have applied for financial relief and been approved to skip credit card payments. About 80,000 clients have already applied to skip credit cards payments for up to two months, and the lower rate will be applied retroactively to March 15.

The bank is also relaxing terms on a feature launched last fall that allows customers to pay off some credit card purchases on an installment plan at lower interest rates. CIBC will refund the usual 1.5 per cent fee for using the installment plan until June 30, and lower the minimum eligible purchases to $100, from $250. Standard interest rates of 5.99 per cent to 7.99 per cent will still apply to those purchases.

Banks have mostly moved in lockstep to announce major relief programs, which include payment deferrals on mortgages and other loans as well as interest-free loans for small businesses to be launched next week. In this case, however, CIBC is acting alone, and is the first major banks to cut credit card interest rates for some customers, as requests for relief mount.

Banks have rushed to roll out sweeping relief programs in a matter of weeks, and the six largest lenders have granted or begun processing nearly 500,000 requests to defer or skip mortgage payments. The Big Six have collectively deferred payments on more than 10 per cent of the mortgages in their portfolio, according to the Canadian Bankers Association. But they have also faced frustration from many customers who are feeling intense pressure as job losses mount and physical distancing measures are extended.

“What we’re seeing, because we’re listening to Canadians, is that it’s not enough. There’s still a lot of stress in the system and people feel we need to do more,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC’s head of personal and business banking, in an interview.

Credit card interest “is another area of financial burden for Canadians so we think we should actually do something about it. So that’s really what’s driven this,” she said.

Cutting interest rates is a dramatic step for any major bank, and will likely eat into the bank’s profitability in the near term. But banks are also facing the prospect of a spike in loan losses that will also hurt earnings, and are keen to keep customers from drowning in debt.

Banks have also come under pressure from the federal government to provide relief on credit card interest. Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caught banks off guard when he said his government was in talks with banks about credit card interest rates, which some interpreted to mean interest rate cuts.

Until now, banks have been working with customers in financial difficulty due to the virus to offer flexibility on an array of payments and fees, but had been wary of reducing interest rates.

More recently, the federal government has talked to banks about the possibility of creating zero-interest credit lines, guaranteed by government, to allow some customers to shift balances away from higher-interest products, according to financial industry sources. But those discussions are still in early stages, the sources said.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

