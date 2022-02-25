The CIBC logo is displayed the the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s first-quarter profit increased by 15 per cent on the strength of higher revenue across its key divisions and lower reserves against loan losses.

For the quarter that ended Jan. 31, CIBC earned $1.87-billion, or $4.03 per share, compared with $1.63-billion, or $3.55 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted to exclude costs related to past acquisitions, CIBC said it earned $4.08 per share, far surpassing the average estimate among analysts of $3.68 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend steady at $1.61 per share. And its board of directors approved a two-for-one share split to be implemented in May, subject to receiving shareholder approval at the bank’s annual meeting in April.

CIBC’s stronger profits were driven partly by higher revenue, which rose 11 per cent to $5.5-billion, compared with the first fiscal quarter last year.

Low provisions for credit losses of $75-million - the funds the bank set aside in case loans default in future - were 49-per-cent lower than a year earlier, which also boosted CIBC’s earnings.

But inflation and wage pressures showed signs that they are starting to bite, as the bank’s expenses increased by 10 per cent to nearly $3-billion. The main factors driving the increase were performance-based pay, pressure from inflation and long-term investments CIBC is making in its business, the bank said.

Profit from Canadian personal and small business banking was up 5 per cent to $687-million. Loan balances jumped 12 per cent higher, driven by demand for mortgages, and fee income also spiked as client spending continues to rebound from pandemic lows.

In commercial banking and wealth management, profit from Canada increased 31 per cent to $462-million, and U.S. profit rose 20 per cent to $226-million. Loan balances and fees surged, while wealth management assets swelled as markets appreciated.

Capital markets also reported strong results, with profit rising 10 per cent to $543-million. The unit had strong trading revenue from equity derivatives and foreign exchange to offset a decline in fixed-income trading, and corporate banking revenue was also higher.

