BMO, CIBC’s Simplii warn ‘fraudsters’ may have breached tens of thousands of customers’ accounts

Bank of Montreal and online bank Simplii Financial are both warning customers that “fraudsters” claim to have accessed personal and account information belonging to tens of thousands of customers through apparent data breaches.

BMO, which is Canada’s fourth-largest bank, said it was contacted Sunday by the alleged perpetrators, who claim to have sensitive information belonging to “a limited number of customers,” according to a statement released Monday.

BMO believes the attack originated outside Canada, and said in a statement it believes the exposures to client data “have been closed off.” The bank is also working with “relevant authorities” to assess the potential damage.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are proactively contacting those customers that may have been impacted and we will support and stand by them,” the bank said in a statement. “BMO has strong and robust processes in place to protect customer data and we take customer privacy very seriously.”

Simplii also received a claim of an alleged breach involving information for as many as 40,000 customers on Sunday, and “began investigating to understand the claim and verify its accuracy.” The bank plans to reach out to customers who may be affected, and said it has implemented “enhanced online fraud monitoring and online banking security measures.”

“We’re assessing any potential impact,” spokesperson Olga Petrycki said in an e-mail.

Simplii is a low-cost online bank owned by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and was launched last year after CIBC – which is Canada’s fifth-largest bank – split from a two-decade partnership with Loblaw Cos. Ltd. Simplii has about two million clients, many of whom were moved over from President’s Choice Financial when CIBC ended its relationship with Loblaws, and competes with digital rivals such as Tangerine Bank, EQ Bank and Alterna Bank.

There is “no indication” at this point that CIBC clients are affected by the breach, according to Simplii.

“We’re taking this claim seriously and have taken action to further enhance our monitoring and security procedures,” said Michael Martin, a senior vice-president at Simplii, in a statement. “We feel that it is important to inform clients so that they can also take additional steps to safeguard their information.”

Simplii is promising to fully reimburse clients who suffer from the apparent fraud. And both BMO and Simplii are advising clients to notify their financial institutions about any suspicious account activity.

Story continues below advertisement