 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cincinnati Bell receives superior bid, topping US$2.6-billion offer by Brookfield Infrastructure

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brookfield is being advised in the negotiations by New York law firm White & Case LLP and backed by a syndicate of banks including Bank of America, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., TD Securities and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s US$2.6-billion takeover of Cincinnati Bell Inc. may not proceed, after the U.S. telecom company announced on Friday that it has received a “superior company proposal” from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc.

The two prospective buyers have been in a bidding war over Cincinnati Bell, a fibre-optic network provider, since January.

Brookfield Infrastructure, an affiliate of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Corp., announced its intention to buy Cincinnati Bell on Dec. 23, in a deal pricing the telecom company’s shares at US$10.50 each.

Story continues below advertisement

Macquarie Infrastructure, a division of Australia’s Macquarie Group Ltd., came in with an unsolicited bid in January at US$12 a share.

The bidding war heated up over the past week, with a flurry of offers and counteroffers. Macquarie eventually arrived at US$15.50 a share on Thursday, which Cincinnati Bell declared a “superior company proposal." The telecom company announced on Friday its intention to terminate its earlier agreement with Brookfield.

Brookfield now has until midnight on March 12 to come back with a superior offer.

“Cincinnati Bell will negotiate in good faith with Brookfield during this period, and the Cincinnati Bell board will consider in good faith any changes to the Brookfield merger agreement that Brookfield may propose during this period,” the company said in a statement.

Cincinnati Bell runs a fibre-optic network in its home city of Cincinnati and in Hawaii, servicing more than 1.3 million homes. It also offers services in Indiana and Kentucky.

At the time the deal was announced, Brookfield Infrastructure chief executive officer Sam Pollock said the acquisition would be "a great addition to our data infrastructure portfolio and we expect it will contribute strong utility-like cash flows with predictable growth.”

Brookfield is being advised in the negotiations by New York law firm White & Case LLP and backed by a syndicate of banks including Bank of America, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., TD Securities and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies