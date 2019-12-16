Cineplex agrees to be acquired by U.K.'s Cineworld in $2.8-billion deal

Canada’s largest cinema chain has reached an agreement to be acquired by UK-based movie theatre owner Cineworld Group plc.

The proposed deal announced early Monday morning is worth $2.8-billion in cash and assumption of net debt. Cineworld has offered $34 per share for the Toronto-based company's outstanding common shares. At market close on Friday, Cineplex stock was trading at $24.01. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders of both companies, and is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

The deal also provides for a seven-week "go-shop period," expiring on Feb. 2, 2020, which allows Cineplex to entertain other offers.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex has 76-per-cent market share of the movie theatre business in Canada, with 1,695 screens in 165 theatres across the country. The company employs roughly 13,000 people in Canada and the U.S. Its annual revenue for 2018 was $1.6-billion.

Cineworld had US $4.1-billion in revenue last year, and has 9.498 screens in 786 locations. The company has grown through acquisitions: after completing its US$3.6-billion purchase of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Regal Entertainment Group last year, it became the second-largest movie theatre operator in the world, after AMC.

Three-quarters of its revenue comes from the United States. It also has operations in the UK and Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel. Cineworld has about 30,000 employees worldwide.

In a release, Cineplex stated that global scale is needed "to compete effectively in an evolving entertainment landscape."

Movie theatres everywhere have had to cope with a fragmented media landscape, with companies such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney building up streaming services that offer a plethora of content people can access on-demand at home. Increased competition in the streaming industry has only accelerated that shift.

Partly because of this, traffic to movie theatres has been slowing everywhere. At Cineplex, attendance has fallen for the past three years. In 2018, 69.3-million people came through its box office, about the same attendance level as in 2010.

"The entertainment industry continues to transform and we are pleased that through this agreement we are ensuring Cineplex is part of the next era of global entertainment," Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob said in a statement on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex has been responding to shifts in the industry by attempting to diversify its business: it has opened The Rec Room, a chain of venues that combine bar and restaurant areas with entertainment such as arcade games and virtual reality. It also acquired Playdium, a food-and-entertainment complex geared to kids and families, which it has been expanding to more locations. In 2017, Cineplex signed a partnership with Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group, which offers golf-related entertainment such as high-tech driving ranges, and has been working on developing its first location. Last year, it invested in Seattle-based VRStudios, which makes virtual reality equipment that Cineplex has been installing in movie theatres and other locations.

Last year, these amusement businesses, combined with Cineplex's media division -- which has a network of screens displaying ads and other content outside movie theatres, at locations such as fast-food restaurants -- together accounted for almost one-quarter of the company's revenue.

Cineplex has been working on a new movie theatre concept called Junxion that incorporates more food, gaming and entertainment into cinemas.

The company has also been working to cope with declining attendance at movie theatres by making more money from customers who do come through the doors. It now sells alcohol at more than 80 theatres, helping to boost concession revenues along with expanded menu offerings. Over the past decade, concession revenues per customer climbed from $4 to $6.36; and the average customer spent $11 at the box office, compared to $8 ten years ago. Cineplex has introduced a slew of new features that allow it to charge a premium on tickets, including 3D; seats that move in response to the action on screen; in-seat effects such as wind and scents; and VIP theatres with cushy armchairs and concessions delivered to the seats. Those premium tickets made up 44 per cent of Cineplex's box office revenues last year.

But Cineplex's investors have been spooked by overall industry challenges, and pushed the stock into a slide following an earnings miss in 2017.

Cineworld's offer represents a 39-per-cent premium on Cineplex's average share price in the 30 days leading up to Dec. 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex will hold a special meeting of shareholders to vote on the deal, which requires at least two-thirds support. Cineplex's board of directors is unanimously recommending that shareholders vote in favour of the deal. Cineworld will require majority support from shareholders. According to a release, Cineworld's largest shareholder, representing a 28-per-cent stake, has already agreed to vote in favour.

Cineplex said in a statement that it will continue paying its monthly dividends until Feb. 28, 2020, and will not declare further dividends after that time.In its statement, CIneplex said that under new ownership it will continue its support for the Canadian entertainment industry, such as film festivals and industry events. It also argues that the deal gives the film industry in Canada access to Cineworld’s global film distribution and theatre businesses.

More to comeYour time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.