Cineplex CEO confident moviegoers will return: ‘We have all been cooped up for a long time’

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Moviegoers sit in a Cineplex theatre in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

This time last year, Cineplex Inc.’s earnings call had a valedictory tone. On what was supposed to be its last time reporting annual results, analysts congratulated the executive team on a blockbuster $2.2-billion deal to sell the movie-theatre chain and on their years of managing the business.

Now, months after that scuppered deal was supposed to close, Cineplex is looking back on a year in which an unexpected global pandemic has dealt a life-threatening blow to the entire cinema industry. On Thursday, the Toronto-based company reported that 13.1 million people went to the movies in 2020 at Canada’s largest theatre chain. That represents an 80.3-per-cent audience decline, as many of its theatres across the country were forced to close because of COVID-19. In the last three months of the year, which included what would usually be a busy holiday season, theatre audiences fell 95.3 per cent compared to the year before, to approximately 800,000 visitors.

Chief executive officer Ellis Jacob has said repeatedly that he believes audiences are eager to go back to movie theatres once it is possible for them to do so – and that after months of being urged to stay at home, they will want to go out.

“We have all been cooped up for a long time,” Mr. Jacob said on a call with analysts on Thursday. “… I am confident that as our locations reopen, our guests will be there.”

In the meantime, Cineplex has negotiated with its lenders for some breathing room. Earlier this week, the company announced that it had amended its credit agreement in order to suspend financial-covenant testing until the fourth quarter of 2021. That new agreement is subject to conditions, including that the company complete a minimum $200-million financing of second lien secured notes by no later than March 31, using the net proceeds to repay debt.

Approximately 15 per cent of Cineplex’s theatres in Canada are currently open, largely in the Atlantic provinces and Saskatchewan, plus two locations in Ontario that are set to reopen on Friday in Kingston and Belleville. It is expected that more of its theatres will be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks as Ontario begins to lift restrictions in parts of the province. Theatres west of Saskatchewan remain closed.

Cineplex reported $418.3-million in revenue for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared to $1.7-billion the prior year. It had a net loss of $624-million, or $9.93 per share, compared to net earnings of $28.9-million or 46 cents per share in the 2019 fiscal year.

Cineplex’s fourth-quarter revenue was $52.5-million, compared to $443.2-million in the same period the prior year. As many provinces tightened restrictions at the end of the year in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers, many theatres were forced to close. In the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, the company reported a net loss of $230.4-million or $3.64 per share in the quarter, compared to net earnings of $3.5-million or 6 cents per share in the same quarter the prior year.

