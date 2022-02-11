Cineplex Inc. narrowed its net loss in the fourth quarter, as blockbusters such as Spider-Man: No Way Home drew audiences back to movie theatres – before renewed restrictions related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 slowed the industry’s recovery in late December.

The Toronto-based cinema operator reported a net loss of $21.8-million or 34 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to the same period the prior year when it lost $230.4-million or $3.64 per share during a time of intense pandemic-related restrictions on entertainment venues such as movie theatres.

Cineplex welcomed 10.2 million customers in the quarter – accounting for more than half of its traffic for the entirety of 2021, as theatres were forced to close for long periods following pandemic-related public health orders. That compared to just 800,000 visitors during the same period in 2020. Total fourth-quarter revenues increased by 471.9 per cent to $300-million.

Still, the pandemic has instilled new viewing habits, and many Canadians continue to take advantage of major releases being offered through streaming services and video-on-demand home rentals. Cineplex’s online store, which allows users to rent or buy movies for home viewing, increased its membership to more than 2.2-million in the quarter.

The pandemic threw the entire movie industry into turmoil, shuttering theatres for months at a time and leading studios to circumvent the traditional exclusive theatrical window for new releases in favour of streaming. While big tentpole movies such as superhero franchises are proving their ability to draw audiences back to cinemas, COVID-19 has accelerated questions about how the industry needs to adapt to shifting viewing habits in the long term.

And as movie theatres around the world scrambled to cope with the public health crisis, in 2020 a deal to sell the Canadian cinema chain to U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC fell apart. A lawsuit ensued and in December, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled in Cineplex’s favour, awarding the Canadian company nearly $1.24-billion in damages, saying that Cineworld was not justified in walking away from the deal. Cineworld has appealed the decision, and late last month Cineplex filed a cross-appeal, arguing for more than $2.8-billion in damages should the decision be overturned.

Cineplex had $739.2-million in long-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2021. The company announced its fourth credit agreement amendment with Bank of Nova Scotia on Dec. 30, providing relief from meeting certain covenants under its credit agreements until later this year.

For the full year 2021, Cineplex’s net loss decreased to $248.7-million or $3.93 per share compared to $624-million or $9.85 per share in 2020. Total theatre attendance reached 20.1-million, compared to 13.1-million in the prior year. Cineplex reported revenue grew by 57 per cent in 2021 to $656.7-million.

