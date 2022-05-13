A Cineplex movie theatre sign looms over Yonge street in Toronto, Ontario, March 16, 2020.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Even as inflation hits the price of everything from groceries to gas, the cost of a movie ticket is staying put – at least for now.

“I think our guests would be more than happy for a nominal price increase, but I’m not rushing to do that,” Cineplex Inc. chief executive officer Ellis Jacob said in an interview on Friday. “I want to make sure that we get our guests back. … We look to keep the movie experience affordable.”

As audiences have begun to come back to cinemas, however, Canada’s largest movie-theatre operator is effectively making more on each ticket. The Toronto-based company reported on Friday that it has seen box office revenues per visitor go up, hitting a first-quarter record of $12, compared to $9.20 at the same time a year ago.

That’s because audiences who became accustomed to watching new releases at home during the pandemic are looking for experiences worth leaving the house for. In pre-sales, tickets for Cineplex’s higher-priced VIP and UltraAVX auditoriums are the first to sell, Mr. Jacob said, adding that premium options will continue to expand.

Another hope for convincing returning audiences to fork over more cash is the return of 3D films. James Cameron’s Avatar, which helped motivate theatre owners to invest in 3D screens in 2009, is coming back with a sequel later this year. Other 3D releases this year include Jurassic World Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, Minions: the Rise of Gru, and Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opened last weekend.

“With COVID we saw that basically it decreased the number of movies. That was largely driven by contagiousness, and the glasses, and all of that,” Mr. Jacob said. “I think it will start to come back.”

On Friday, Cineplex reported that it narrowed its first-quarter loss to $42.2-million or 67 cents per share, compared to a loss of $89.7-million or $1.42 per share in the prior year.

Mr. Jacob said that he is optimistic for the summer, as the company reopened all 172 of its theatres across Canada without restrictions in mid-April, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced theatres to close in March of 2020. He expects customers to continue to return to the movies.

“There are still holes we need to fill, and the studios will start to fill them as we go forward. It’s all driven by product,” Mr. Jacob said.

In the three months ended March 31, Cineplex reported 6.7-million people visited its theatres compared to just 415,000 in the same period last year that was deeply affected by pandemic-related shutdowns. This year’s period also included some theatre closings during the Omicron wave.

Cineplex’s revenue grew significantly to $228.7-million in the first three months of the year, up from $41.4-million in 2021.

Box office revenue per patron was a first-quarter record of $12, compared with $9.20 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron was an all-time quarterly record at $8.82, up from $6.12 in the same quarter last year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.