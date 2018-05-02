 Skip to main content

Cineplex raises dividend; profit down from year ago

The Canadian Press

Cineplex Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit fell to $15.2 million compared with $23 million a year ago.

The movie theatre company says it will now pay a dividend of $1.74 per share on an annual basis, up from the current annual rate of $1.68 per share.

The increase came as Cineplex says its first-quarter profit amounted to 24 cents per diluted share compared with 37 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $390.9 million, down from $394.2 million.

Cineplex says attendance fell to 17.8 million in the quarter compared with 19.6 million a year ago due to a weaker film slate.

However, box office revenue per patron increased to $10.21, up from $9.97 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron grew to $6.09, up from $5.71 in the same quarter last year.

