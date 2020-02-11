 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cineplex receives shareholder approval to be acquired by Cineworld

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Cineplex Inc. has received approval from investors to be sold to Britain-based cinema conglomerate Cineworld Group PLC.

The $2.2-billion deal was first announced in December, and was followed by a seven-week “go-shop” period that allowed Cineplex to evaluate other offers. The Toronto-based cinema chain announced last week that no other potential buyers had come forward with a better bid.

At a meeting held on Tuesday, 99.92 per cent of Cineplex shares that were represented either in person or by proxy voted in favour of the deal, in which Cineworld has offered $34 a share. Cineworld also held a shareholder vote on Tuesday, and secured 99.59-per-cent support, with approximately 84.46 per cent of Cineworld’s issued share capital represented in the vote. (Cineplex declined to specify the percentage of shares represented at its meeting, although it was a majority.)

Story continues below advertisement

With the acquisition of Canada’s largest movie-theatre chain, Cineworld would have the largest movie-theatre chain in North America. In 2018, the Britain-based company bought Regal Entertainment Group for US$3.6-billion. Cineworld’s leaders believe its size will help it to compete in an entertainment environment that has become more fragmented, as digital upstarts and established TV and movie studios alike have launched streaming services that allow people to access content on demand.

“Scale matters in this business,” Cineworld chief executive Mooky Greidinger said in December.

The deal still requires regulatory approval from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, according to Cineplex. The company expects the deal to close in the first half of this year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies