Cineplex Odeon in South Edmonton Common in Edmonton on May 20.Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Reuters Connect

Cineplex Inc. CGX-T says its box office revenue amounted to $36 million in August, a total representing 64 per cent of the figure for August 2019 before the pandemic pummeled the movie theatre industry.

The results come after a strong July, which saw $66 million in box office revenue or 85 per cent of the mark reached in July 2019.

Cineplex says movies Bullet Train and Top Gun: Maverick were the main drivers behind the August box office results.

It says September is also off to a strong start, with Sept. 3 being its busiest day so far this year.

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob says he is confident in the company’s recovery as it looks to capitalize on the slate of films scheduled for the remainder of the year.

Earlier this week, Cineplex said it remains focused on recouping the value of a judgment against Cineworld Group PLC despite the U.K.-based movie theatre operator’s bankruptcy filing in the U.S.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.