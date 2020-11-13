Cineplex revenue sinks 85% as pandemic restrictions continue to hit attendance

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cineplex revenue sinks 85% as pandemic restrictions continue to hit attendance

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Cineplex Inc. has reported an 85-per-cent decline in revenues, and a $121.2-million net loss in its third quarter, as restrictions on public gatherings continued to have a significant impact on the movie theatre industry.

The Toronto-based company reported on Friday that 1.6-million visitors came to its theatres in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to an audience of 17.5-million in the same period last year.

After closing all of its 164 movie theatres across Canada on March 16 to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Cineplex began reopening some venues in late June. By Aug. 21, all of its locations had reopened. Canadian movie theatres were among the first to screen the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan thriller Tenet.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the end of the third quarter, however, restrictions on public gatherings have been tightened again in regions including Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, and theatres have shut down again. Theatre closures have also continued in key movie markets such as Los Angeles and New York, which has led to Hollywood studios delaying high-profile film releases, including the latest James Bond instalment, Dune, Wonder Woman 1984, and Fast & Furious 9. Other films, such as Disney’s Mulan remake and The Trial of the Chicago 7, have gone straight to streaming services. All of this will delay Cineplex’s return to profitability, the company said on Friday.

With all of the closures, films released this year have had little chance to gain momentum. So far, the three top-grossing films of 2020 for Cineplex were all released late last year: 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Jumanji: The Next Level.

On Friday, Cineplex announced that it is launching a new project allowing visitors to rent out a theatre auditorium for private gatherings of up to 20 people, starting at $125. Private bookings are also available for the company’s Playdium and Rec Room locations.

Cineplex reported $61-million in total revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30, down 85.4 per cent compared to the same period last year as both ticket sales and food sales plummeted. It reported a net loss of $121.2-million, or $1.91 per share, compared to net earnings of $13.4-million or 21 cents per share in the third quarter last year.

The company has been burning $15- to $20-million in cash per month since it had to close its theatres. In the third quarter, this amounted to a total of $49.7-million. On Friday, it also reported an impairment charge of $65.6-million on long-lived assets and goodwill.

To cope with the business impact of COVID-19, Cineplex has raised $303-million in new financing, and received relief from financial covenants under its $460-million credit facilities.

The company has also reduced its rent payments by $58-million, and received $22.5-million in government wage subsidies. Those subsidies, combined with temporary layoffs during theatre closures, meant that theatre payroll expenses were reduced to $3.9-million in the third quarter, compared to $40.9-million in the same period last year. Cineplex has sold some of its lease rights to landlords, and has announced plans to sell its headquarters in Toronto, which it could continue to lease from the new owner.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are always reviewing and refining our operating plans across the entire business and will take the necessary steps that ensure Cineplex remains on solid financial ground and is well positioned for a strong and healthy future,” chief executive officer Ellis Jacob said in a statement on Friday.

During the pandemic, a deal to sell Cineplex to UK-based theatre giant Cineworld Group PLC fell apart. The two companies are now facing a legal battle over the deal; a trial date has been set for September of next year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies