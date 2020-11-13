Cineplex revenue sinks 85% as pandemic restrictions continue to hit attendance

Cineplex Inc. has reported an 85-per-cent decline in revenues, and a $121.2-million net loss in its third quarter, as restrictions on public gatherings continued to have a significant impact on the movie theatre industry.
The Toronto-based company reported on Friday that 1.6-million visitors came to its theatres in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to an audience of 17.5-million in the same period last year.
After closing all of its 164 movie theatres across Canada on March 16 to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Cineplex began reopening some venues in late June. By Aug. 21, all of its locations had reopened. Canadian movie theatres were among the first to screen the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan thriller Tenet.
Since the end of the third quarter, however, restrictions on public gatherings have been tightened again in regions including Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, and theatres have shut down again. Theatre closures have also continued in key movie markets such as Los Angeles and New York, which has led to Hollywood studios delaying high-profile film releases, including the latest James Bond instalment, Dune, Wonder Woman 1984, and Fast & Furious 9. Other films, such as Disney’s Mulan remake and The Trial of the Chicago 7, have gone straight to streaming services. All of this will delay Cineplex’s return to profitability, the company said on Friday.
With all of the closures, films released this year have had little chance to gain momentum. So far, the three top-grossing films of 2020 for Cineplex were all released late last year: 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Jumanji: The Next Level.
On Friday, Cineplex announced that it is launching a new project allowing visitors to rent out a theatre auditorium for private gatherings of up to 20 people, starting at $125. Private bookings are also available for the company’s Playdium and Rec Room locations.
Cineplex reported $61-million in total revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30, down 85.4 per cent compared to the same period last year as both ticket sales and food sales plummeted. It reported a net loss of $121.2-million, or $1.91 per share, compared to net earnings of $13.4-million or 21 cents per share in the third quarter last year.
The company has been burning $15- to $20-million in cash per month since it had to close its theatres. In the third quarter, this amounted to a total of $49.7-million. On Friday, it also reported an impairment charge of $65.6-million on long-lived assets and goodwill.
To cope with the business impact of COVID-19, Cineplex has raised $303-million in new financing, and received relief from financial covenants under its $460-million credit facilities.
The company has also reduced its rent payments by $58-million, and received $22.5-million in government wage subsidies. Those subsidies, combined with temporary layoffs during theatre closures, meant that theatre payroll expenses were reduced to $3.9-million in the third quarter, compared to $40.9-million in the same period last year. Cineplex has sold some of its lease rights to landlords, and has announced plans to sell its headquarters in Toronto, which it could continue to lease from the new owner.
“We are always reviewing and refining our operating plans across the entire business and will take the necessary steps that ensure Cineplex remains on solid financial ground and is well positioned for a strong and healthy future,” chief executive officer Ellis Jacob said in a statement on Friday.
During the pandemic, a deal to sell Cineplex to UK-based theatre giant Cineworld Group PLC fell apart. The two companies are now facing a legal battle over the deal; a trial date has been set for September of next year.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.