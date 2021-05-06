Cineplex revenue sinks as COVID-19 pandemic’s third wave keeps cinemas closed

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cineplex revenue sinks as COVID-19 pandemic’s third wave keeps cinemas closed

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A closed concession stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Laval, Que., on Feb. 26, 2021.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Cineplex Inc.’s first-quarter revenues fell by 85.4 per cent, as Canada’s largest movie theatre chain continues to feel the sting of mandated closures during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto-based company reported $41.4-million in revenues for the three months ended March 31, compared to $282.8-million in the same period in 2020.

Most of Cineplex’s theatres across Canada remained under mandated closures in the first quarter, or faced capacity restrictions where they were able to operate, as provincial governments across the country expanded lockdown measures in an attempt to contain a third wave of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Just 415,000 people went to the movies at a Cineplex theatre in the three months ended March 31, compared to 10.7-million in the same period last year – when audiences first began to decline significantly due to the impact of the pandemic.

Cineplex has been working to control costs as its business has been restricted. The company burned through cash at an average net rate of $26.9-million each month in the quarter. Cineplex received $57-million from the sale of its head office building in Toronto, half of which went to pay down debt. Cineplex also received $250-million from a debt offering that the company said was oversubscribed, and which it used to repay $100-million under its credit facilities. The demand for the sale of second lien secured notes is “a testament to the market’s faith in our business and our recovery,” president and chief executive officer Ellis Jacob said in a statement on Thursday.

“These strategic initiatives, combined with our ongoing focus on minimizing cash burn, provide the runway we need to see us through the pandemic recovery period,” Mr. Jacob said in the statement.

Cineplex reported a net loss of $89.7-million or $1.42 per share in the three months ended March 31, compared to a net loss of $178.4-million or $2.82 per share in the same period last year, when COVID-19 first began to affect Cineplex’s earnings.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies