Cineplex revenue sinks as COVID-19 pandemic’s third wave keeps cinemas closed

Cineplex Inc.’s first-quarter revenues fell by 85.4 per cent, as Canada’s largest movie theatre chain continues to feel the sting of mandated closures during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Toronto-based company reported $41.4-million in revenues for the three months ended March 31, compared to $282.8-million in the same period in 2020.
Most of Cineplex’s theatres across Canada remained under mandated closures in the first quarter, or faced capacity restrictions where they were able to operate, as provincial governments across the country expanded lockdown measures in an attempt to contain a third wave of the pandemic.
Just 415,000 people went to the movies at a Cineplex theatre in the three months ended March 31, compared to 10.7-million in the same period last year – when audiences first began to decline significantly due to the impact of the pandemic.
Cineplex has been working to control costs as its business has been restricted. The company burned through cash at an average net rate of $26.9-million each month in the quarter. Cineplex received $57-million from the sale of its head office building in Toronto, half of which went to pay down debt. Cineplex also received $250-million from a debt offering that the company said was oversubscribed, and which it used to repay $100-million under its credit facilities. The demand for the sale of second lien secured notes is “a testament to the market’s faith in our business and our recovery,” president and chief executive officer Ellis Jacob said in a statement on Thursday.
“These strategic initiatives, combined with our ongoing focus on minimizing cash burn, provide the runway we need to see us through the pandemic recovery period,” Mr. Jacob said in the statement.
Cineplex reported a net loss of $89.7-million or $1.42 per share in the three months ended March 31, compared to a net loss of $178.4-million or $2.82 per share in the same period last year, when COVID-19 first began to affect Cineplex’s earnings.
