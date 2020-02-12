Cineplex sees fewer moviegoers but revenue climbs on concession sales, premium tickets

Fewer people went to the movies in Canada last year, but revenue has continued to rise for Cineplex Inc. as it charges higher prices for premium movie tickets and makes more money at the concession stand.
For the fourth year in a row, attendance declined at Cineplex in 2019. The country’s largest movie theatre chain reported on Wednesday that it saw 66.4-million visitors last year, down from 69.3-million in 2018.
But revenues for Toronto-based Cineplex grew to $1.67-billion in 2019, up from $1.61-billion the year before. While box-office revenues declined 2.6 per cent to $705.5-million, Cineplex made more money per visitor on tickets and saw food-service revenue at its theatres grow by 1.3 per cent to $446.6-million, a record for the company.
The company reported its earnings the day after investors overwhelmingly approved a sale of the company to Britain-based cinema conglomerate Cineworld Group PLC. At a meeting on Tuesday, 99.92 per cent of Cineplex shares that were represented voted in favour of the $2.2-billion deal, which was first announced in December. Cineworld also held a vote on Tuesday and received 99.95-per-cent support for the acquisition. Cineplex expects the deal to close in the first half of this year.
Acquisition costs pushed down Cineplex’s net income, which fell to $3.5-million, or 6 cents per share in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, down from $29.3-million or 43 cents per share in the same period the year before. For the full year, net income was $28.9-million, down from $77-million in 2018. The declines were partly due to $11.7-million in costs and $12.1-million in non-cash interest related to the proposed deal with Cineworld. Net income was also affected by an accounting change to transition to IFRS 16 reporting standards.
“Since going public in 2003, Cineplex has remained steadfast in providing value for its shareholders and delivering a superior guest and customer experience across our ecosystem of businesses,” chief executive officer Ellis Jacob said in a statement on Wednesday, which thanked shareholders for their support.
The 2019 results were aided by 20.8-per-cent growth in media revenues in 2019, to $196.8-million, due to higher advertising revenue in theatres as well as a major increase in installations of digital boards – including menu boards, advertising and other signage – at other businesses, such as AMC theatres in the U.S. and MEC stores in Canada. Cineplex’s amusement business, which installs games in both its own venues and other businesses, grew as well, and Cineplex opened more entertainment venues such as Rec Room and Playdium. Together, those amusement revenues grew 10.9 per cent in 2019 to $228-million.
In the fourth quarter, the top-grossing movies for Cineplex were Joker, Frozen II, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Cineplex’s revenue in the three months ended Dec. 31 was $443.2-million, up from $427.8-million in the same period the year before.
