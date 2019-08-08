 Skip to main content

Cineplex sets revenue record, but profit falls

date 2019-08-08

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Cineplex reported quarterly results on Thursday.

CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

The owner of Canada’s largest chain of movie theatres, Cineplex Inc., says its strategic diversification into multiple forms of entertainment helped drive the company’s second-quarter revenue to a record high $439.2 million.

Higher per-patron revenue from box office and concessions offset a slight decline in theatre attendance, which the company partly attributes to negative impact from the Toronto Raptors playoff run.

In addition, several of Cineplex’s secondary businesses – including advertising sales and nontheatre entertainment – helped push up total revenue by $30 million or 7.3 per cent from $409.1 million in last year’s second quarter.

However, the Toronto-based company posted lower net income compared with last year amid a change in accounting standards and a wide range of higher operating expenses, including theatre payroll costs.

Cineplex reported $19.4 million of net income, or 31 cents per share, down from $24.4 million, or 38 cents per share, in the comparable period last year.

Analysts had estimated $429.08 million of revenue, $14.87 million of adjusted earnings or 28 cents per share and $15.35 million or 24 cents of net income, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Cineplex shares gained about five per cent to $24.24 in morning trading, but remained at the low end of a 52-week range between $22.34 and $36.65.

