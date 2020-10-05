 Skip to main content
Cineplex shares drop as Cineworld decision to shutter U.K., U.S. cinemas rattles sector

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Cineworld Group PLC, one of the world’s biggest movie-theatre operators, is temporarily closing all its cinemas in the U.S. and UK, warning that the industry is becoming “unviable.” The news has rattled investors, sending share prices of cinema owners tumbling – including Canadian chain Cineplex Inc.

Cineworld’s share price fell 36 per cent on Monday following the news. Toronto-based Cineplex fell by more than 20 per cent after markets opened on Monday. The impact of the novel coronavirus has already hit the industry hard: Cineplex stock was worth $31 per share in early March, and closed on Friday at $6.69. Like other movie chains, Cineplex has been affected by mandated closures in the spring to combat the spread of the virus. Its market value was also impacted by the cancellation of a deal to be acquired by London-based Cineworld, which fell apart during the pandemic. Cineworld and Cineplex are currently locked in a legal battle over the failed deal.

Over the weekend, Britain’s The Sunday Times reported that Cineworld wrote to U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson saying that Hollywood studios delaying big-name movie releases – such as the new James Bond film – are making the industry “unviable.” Cineworld will close 536 Regal theatres in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres starting this Thursday.

The latest James Bond release, “No Time to Die,” had already been delayed from its initial April release until November; on Friday, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer announced it was postponing the premiere again, until April of 2021.

The decision was a blow to theatre owners in need of blockbuster releases to draw audiences back to the big screen.

After delaying the release of “Mulan” multiple times since March, Disney decided to skip theatres altogether in North America and the U.K., making the film available instead to subscribers of its Disney Plus streaming service for an added fee.

Last month, Disney also delayed the releases of “Black Widow” and “West Side Story” until next year.

The Christopher Nolan thriller “Tenet” opened in late August, and has made more than USD$300-million at the box office, but has done far better overseas than it has in North America, where it has made USD$45.1-million.

“The only major release post the peak of COVID, the highly anticipated ‘Tenet’, has delivered a disappointing performance,” Citi analyst Natasha Brilliant wrote in a research note on Monday. “It seems that there is a vicious circle – with concerns over audience levels, the studios are unwilling to release their strongest content. And without decent content, audience levels are unlikely to return any time soon.”

On Sept. 23, Cineplex announced that 1.5-million people had visited its theatres since they reopened on July 1. The number demonstrates that some people have been reluctant to return to theatres: in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2019, Cineplex reported 17.5-million people walked through its doors.

“We can’t comment on Cineworld’s decision and it has no impact on us in Canada. While we are always reviewing and refining our operating plans, we are staying the course and will proudly continue offering a safe, comfortable and welcoming movie-going environment for Canadians,” Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said in a statement Monday.

Last week, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) sent an “urgent request” to Ontario Premier Doug Ford to keep theatres in the province open. The letter followed a decision by Quebec Premier François Legault to close cinemas, museums, bars and libraries in “red-alert” areas including Montreal and Quebec City for 28 days. MTAC wrote that movie theatres “are exceedingly safe.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
