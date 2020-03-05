 Skip to main content

Cineplex shares tumble on short seller’s view that deal with Cineworld could fall apart or be reduced

David BermanInvestment Reporter
Cineplex Inc. shares were down 6 per cent in midday trading on Friday after a short-seller released a series of tweets arguing that the Canadian cinema operator’s deal to be acquired by U.K.-based Cineworld Group PLC could fall apart or be reduced in price.

“The market is indicating a [about] 90 per cent chance of the deal going through, which we think is horrendously mispriced,” Hindenburg Research said.

“We estimate the odds at 50-60 per cent, with the market significantly underestimating the desperation with which we think Cineworld will seek to break or modify the deal.”

A spokesperson for Cineworld said in response: “We aren’t commenting on any market speculation.”

A spokesperson for Cineplex was not immediately available.

Cineworld announced in mid-December a deal to acquire Cineplex at $34 per share. The deal survived a seven week “go-shop” period, when Cineplex could pursue better offers. The deal also received overwhelming shareholder approval from both companies on Feb. 11.

But the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has hammered cinema stocks in recent weeks, based on concerns that movie-goers will be reluctant to attend public events. Cineworld shares have fallen 36 per cent since Feb. 20.

Cineplex shares jumped from $24 to $34 in December, after the takeover deal was announced, and traded close to $34 throughout January. Since Feb. 26, though, the shares have fallen 9.8 per cent, trading at $30.50 in Toronto midday on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the producers of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, announced that they will delay the film’s release from April to November due to a “thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace."

