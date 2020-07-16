Cirque backs restructuring plan from creditors

Cirque du Soleil has agreed to back a restructuring plan from its creditors, which will form the baseline for any other offers for the global entertainment colossus that collapsed into insolvency after the pandemic forced it to close all its shows.
The deal, which will be submitted to a Quebec court Friday for approval under Cirque du Soleil’s bankruptcy protection process, will see the lenders inject US$300-million to US$375-million in new money into the enterprise on top of what they are owed, a source familiar with the transaction said. In addition, Cirque’s debt will be reduced to US$300-million from US$1.1-billion. The Globe has agreed not to name the source as they are not authorized to speak publicly.
According to the bid document, the would-be buyers, which will own 100 per cent of the business, will agree to keep Cirque’s international headquarters in Montreal for at least five years. The secured lenders have agreed to set up a US$15-million fund to pay laid-off employees, and another US$5-million for contractors.
A source of Quebec artistic pride, Cirque du Soleil’s roots date back to street performances in the 1980s. The enterprise expanded under founder Guy Laliberté, who sold out to a group led by TPG Capital LP for US$1.5-billion five years ago. Known for high-flying acrobatics and otherworldly stage constructions, Cirque shows in Las Vegas and by touring troupes around the globe generated US$950-million annually in sales, according to Moody’s Investors Service. After the COVID-19 contagion shut down its shows in March, Cirque laid off 4,700 people and began to study a restructuring.
The deal with creditors will become a “stalking horse” bid, which provides a floor for a sales process for Cirque as part of its court-supervised proceedings. To be deemed a superior offer, a rival bid would have to be fully financed and worth at least US$1.5-million more, according to the agreement.
The creditors include Toronto-based Catalyst Capital Group Inc. and U.S. debt funds such as CBAM Partners, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners. The group is owed most of Cirque’s secured debt. Their offer is the result of intense negotiations in recent weeks following an initial bid proposal from Cirque’s major shareholders and the Quebec government, a plan the creditors said they would not support as they would recoup just a portion of what they are owed.
“The cooperation of the creditor group has been extraordinary to achieve our objective to recapitalize and revitalize the Cirque,” Catalyst Capital managing director and partner Gabriel de Alba said in a statement. “This is an important transaction and we are excited to bring back the artisans, trades and team members once it is approved.”
Previously, the major shareholders, including Texas-based TPG, Fosun Capital Group of China and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, offered to inject US$300-million to restart the company. They had offered the lenders US$50-million in cash, US$50-million in new, unsecured bonds and a 45-per-cent equity interest in the operation. Under the creditor proposal, they will not be left with any stake.
