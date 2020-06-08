Cirque could see a bidding frenzy as 29 parties sign up to see company’s finances

More than two dozen potential bidders signed confidentiality pacts to win the right to examine the financials of cash-strapped Cirque du Soleil ahead of a formal deadline for offers late Monday, a senior source close to the process said.
Twenty-nine parties obtained access to Cirque’s books although no more than 10 are expected to follow through with formal offers to buy or refinance the company, the source said.
Goldman Sachs Group, the U.S.-based investment banking firm, and Feld Entertainment, a U.S.-based live show production company that began with the now-defunct Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, are among those who signed non-disclosure agreements to look at Cirque’s financials, the source said. Canadian telecom and media company Quebecor Inc. also won access, the source said.
The high level of initial interest in Cirque du Soleil reflects the company’s strong brand recognition and ability to draw higher-income customers to its live entertainment. But with Las Vegas resorts welcoming customers again following a nearly three-month shutdown, it could also signal that many investors see a path to Cirque generating substantial cash again after being crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Cirque generates about 35 per cent of its revenue from its permanent shows in Las Vegas, through a partnership with hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts International. They include “O,” a water-themed show at MGM’s Bellagio Hotel and Ka at the MGM Grand. Both hotels are now accepting reservations again, according to their websites.
Montreal-based Cirque, founded by billionaire Guy Laliberté, is majority-controlled by Texas-based private equity fund TPG Capital Group with China’s Fosun Group and pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec as minority shareholders. The company saw its revenue drop to nearly zero in March as its live shows were cancelled around the world under government orders prohibiting public gatherings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cirque has now launched a formal search for new capital under a process run by National Bank of Canada and U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. The troupe must make a deal that satisfies its creditors, who are owed about US$1-billion. Any new owner would also need to put US$100-million or more into bringing back artists and restarting the company.
Monday is the deadline for initial bids to buy or refinance the Cirque. Bankers working with the company and its lenders said concert operator Live Nation Entertainment and U.S. private equity fund Providence Equity Partners LLC are expected to submit offers and become part of a process that is expected to take several months to play out.
Texas-based TPG, China-based Fosun, and the Caisse are also expected to be part of the process. The Quebec government has said it will lend US$200-million to the Cirque’s current owners to help them restart performances but the debt financing is contingent on the province gaining the right to buy the company and determine who owns it.
Cirque spokesperson Caroline Couillard did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Over the past two months, Cirque chairman Mitch Garber and credit rating agencies have raised the possibility of the company filing for creditor protection to shed some of its debts. The move could result in significant losses for existing lenders.
Sources working with Cirque said creditors may also offer to buy Cirque rather than accept a court-administered restructuring in which they would take a haircut on their loans. Lenders would then look to bring in partners to keep the company going until the Covid-19 crisis eases, venues reopen and Cirque starts generating cash.
The Caisse, which owns 20 per cent of Cirque, wants to strike a partnership with whichever entity ends up controlling the entertainment company but does not want to make a solo offer, according to one banker who works with the Montreal-based fund manager. Several bankers said Mr. Laliberté is also attempting to strike an alliance with another deep-pocketed bidder.
The Globe and Mail has agreed not to name these sources working for the company, lenders or potential bidders because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.