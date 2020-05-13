Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté weighing jumping into fight for troupe

Three months after cashing out of Cirque du Soleil, founder Guy Laliberté says he is weighing whether to jump into the looming fight for the circus troupe he founded.

“As the Cirque faces the biggest challenge of its existence we’re about to see a wrestling match involving a number of players,” the Montreal-based entrepreneur said in an open statement Wednesday. “From my point of view, we’re in for a battle royale… I am deciding whether or not I’m going to jump into that wrestling ring.”

The famed circus troupe has seen its revenue drop to nearly zero overnight as its live shows were cancelled across the world under government orders prohibiting public gatherings. Some 4,700 Cirque employees have been laid off while a core group of employees tries to plot how to get operations going again.

The cash-strapped entertainment company has now launched a formal search for new capital. Existing shareholders TPG Capital LP, Fosun Capital Group and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec recently put an additional US$50-million into Cirque this month to pay bills that include interest on loans, giving the company a bit of breathing room until it finds a more permanent solution.

Cirque hired National Bank of Canada last week to advise its board of directors on either selling the company or negotiating a significant cash injection from its existing owners, according to sources involved in the negotiations. Mr. Laliberté is seen to be aligned with the existing shareholders, saying in his statement Wednesday that his “heart goes out to them.”

But Cirque is attracting outside interest. Quebecor Inc. announced last week it made a preliminary offer for the business. The telecom and media company said it is willing to put several hundred million dollars into Cirque, but so far there have been no formal talks between the two sides and Quebecor has not seen the privately owned Cirque’s financial statements.

Mr. Laliberté exited his ownership position in the Cirque in February, when he sold his remaining 10-per-cent stake in the company to the Caisse. He is no longer involved in the Cirque’s day-to-day operations but is still consulted on shows.

In Wednesday’s statement, Mr. Laliberté said the paralysis of the Cirque’s activities due to the pandemic has “triggered a flood of emotions” in him. He expressed concern that opportunistic buyers with little experience managing cultural organizations of the scale of Cirque will try to win control of the company.

“It’s clear to me that Cirque’s future will depend on patient investors who will step into the ring and be in for the long haul,” Mr. Laliberté said. “Investors who want to jump into the ring driven only by the urge to set the wheels in motion again too quickly will have to be avoided at all costs.”

Credit rating agency Moody’s said Cirque, which carries US$900-million in debt, faces a US$155-million cash shortfall in coming months if its venues remain closed. Moody’s warned Cirque may burn through even more cash if it is forced to reimburse ticket holders on postponed shows. In a report last month, Moody’s said there is a “high risk of default” at the company, which would mean creditors take control.

In a media interview last week, Cirque chairman Mitch Garber said the three existing owners are among the parties expected to be involved in talks on refinancing Cirque. However, Mr. Garber said “everything is on the table” because of uncertainty over how long the shows will be shut down.

A full-scale auction of Cirque would attract entertainment and gambling companies and private equity funds, according to investment banking sources. Cirque has strong ties to Las Vegas casinos and was scheduled to open a show in Orlando – called Drawn to Life – in partnership with Walt Disney Co. in April. The show was shelved in March.

