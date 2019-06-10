Cirque du Soleil readying for initial public offering as early as next year

Cirque du Soleil is readying plans to go public as early as next year as the storied live entertainment company pushes ahead with a global expansion strategy.
Montreal-based Cirque is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering during the first half of 2020, said a person familiar with the plans. The company has not made a decision to proceed and it is preparing documentation now just to have that option, said the person, who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.
Cirque won’t necessarily follow through if market conditions are not favourable, said the person. Plans are not advanced to the point where Cirque has hired any advisers, the person said.
TPG Capital, a Texas-based private equity fund, controls Cirque after buying most of the company from founder Guy Laliberté in 2015 for an estimated $1.5-billion. The other shareholders are Chinese fund manager Fosun Capital Group and pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Mr. Laliberté kept 10 per cent.
Going public would give the Cirque greater financial flexibility as it moves ahead with an ambitious acquisition strategy steered by chief executive Daniel Lamarre, who is trying to reshape the company’s capabilities beyond the circus arts to other live entertainment content. Over the past two years alone, Cirque has purchased The Works Entertainment, the production company known for The Illusionists franchise, as well as VStar Entertainment Group and Blue Man Group.
Mr. Lamarre has said he wants to do one acquisition a year, depending on available targets. Mr. Lamarre was a journalist before entering the business world, and has led the Cirque’s operations for 18 years. He counts the deals he struck to win performance rights to music by The Beatles and Michael Jackson among his biggest achievements.
A public listing for Cirque would also offer an opportunity for the existing shareholders to take some money off the table.
It remains unclear what percentage of capital the Cirque intends to make available, although it is not unusual for companies held by private equity players to float minority stakes such as 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the overall ownership position in an initial sale. The remaining position is often sold off in subsequent secondary offerings.
A spokesperson for the Cirque did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Montreal newspaper La Presse reported on the Cirque’s general intentions earlier Monday, citing unnamed sources in the business community.
With an IPO, the Cirque would buck the trend of Quebec companies snubbing the public markets in recent years. The situation has become so acute that a blue-ribbon panel of experts issued a serious of recommendations in 2016 to reverse the slide, including offering special tax breaks and incentives to companies weighing public listings.
Among the notable exceptions to the trend is Montreal-based software maker Lightspeed POS Inc., whose shares continue to surge following a public listing in March. It was the biggest initial public offering by a Canadian technology company in almost nine years, according to Bloomberg data.
Cirque was founded in 1984. It currently employs 4,500 people.