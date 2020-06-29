Cirque files for creditor protection as existing shareholders make restructuring bid

Cirque du Soleil filed for creditor protection on Monday and unveiled a plan that would see its current owners and the Quebec government inject US$300-million to restart the entertainment company, while forcing lenders to take a haircut.
Cirque lawyers asked the Quebec Superior Court to approve a restructuring of the Montreal-based company under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act. In the initial stage of what is expected to be a months-long process, Cirque announced that its three current owners – Texas-based private equity fund TPG Capital, China-based Fosun Capital Group and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec – would contribute US$100-million of new capital.
Investissement Québec, a provincial agency, will provide US$200-million in debt as part of a plan to reopen the company, which shut down its shows in March due to the novel coronavirus. The company-backed proposal becomes what is known as the primary bidder, or stalking horse bid, for Cirque.
The initial offer from the TPG-led consortium includes US$15-million for thousands of Cirque performers who were laid off when the company turned out the lights, and an additional US$5-million for Cirque contractors who have not been paid for their services. The restructuring plan would see Cirque’s head office remain in Montreal, and the existing executive team remain in place. It would also significantly lower the company’s debt load.
The stalking horse bid would see the existing owners end up controlling 55 per cent of Cirque’s equity. Cirque lenders who are currently owed more than US$1.5-billion would receive US$50-million in cash, US$50-million in new bonds and a 45-per-cent equity interest in the company. Cirque said in a court filing the restructuring values the entire company at US$420.25-million.
Earlier this month, Cirque creditors put forward their own refinancing plan, offering to take over the company and inject US$300-million of capital, without going through a court-administered restructuring process. That plan, which would have seen lenders potentially paid back in full, is unlikely to proceed now that Cirque has filed for creditor protection.
A number of bidders made offers for Cirque this month as part of company-run refinancing process, including founder Guy Laliberté and Quebecor Inc. The court filings on Monday means these potential buyers will now have to be part of a process run by receiver Ernst & Young Inc.
Cirque reopened its shows in China last month. The company is working with Las Vegas casino owners to reopen shows in Nevada, and these productions generate the bulk of its revenue Credit rating agency Moody’s estimated in April that Cirque faces a US$155-million cash shortfall this year if its Vegas shows remain closed.
TPG and its partners acquired Cirque from Mr. Laliberté in 2015, and borrowed heavily to develop new shows and buy rival theatre businesses such as Blue Man Group.
