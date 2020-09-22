 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Cloud software firm Dye & Durham reports fourth-quarter loss, revenue down from year ago

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Dye & Durham Ltd. says it lost $3.8 million in its fourth quarter compared with a profit of $1.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The cloud-based software company says the loss amounted to 18 cents per diluted share for the three months ended June 30 compared with a profit of eight cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $14.2 million compared with $15.1 million a year ago.

The result came as Dye & Durham says it cut $4.1 million in costs compared with its third quarter through permanent and temporary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dye & Durham completed its initial public offering and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 17.

It raised $172.5 million in the offering and over-allotment option.

