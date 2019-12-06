 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CMHC chief executive calls for an end to the 'glorification’ of home ownership

Rachelle Younglai
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The CMHC chief executive said the solution was adding many more housing units on a smaller piece of land, also known as adding density or densification.

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Canada’s housing agency chief said Canadians need to stop glamorizing home ownership and urged cities with pricey real estate markets to aggressively build more rental apartments to alleviate soaring housing costs.

“We have to call out the glorification of home ownership,” Evan Siddall, the chief executive of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., said at a Globe and Mail event on affordable housing. “Renting is a perfect and valid housing option, and may in fact be the best long-term option for many households.”

Mr. Siddall made his comments as Toronto and Vancouver are trying to address a housing shortage in their respective cities, where real estate prices are well out of reach for many residents and the rental vacancy rate is less than 1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The lack of housing in the cities has driven up monthly rents and pushed up real estate prices in the outskirts.

The average monthly rental rate across the Toronto region for newer apartments was $2,515 in the third quarter, according to real estate consultancy Urbanation. That is up 7 per cent over last year.

In the Toronto suburbs, the price of a detached house was $943,494 in November, an increase of 4 per cent over last year, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board.

And with the population growing and more companies choosing to locate in Toronto and Vancouver, there will be more demand for housing. The mayor of Vancouver has already expressed concern over an influx of Amazon.com workers driving up home prices.

Mr. Siddall said the “overpromotion” of homeowners is both economically and socially counterproductive and contributes to the increasing division between rich and poor.

He said the solution was adding many more housing units on a smaller piece of land, also known as adding density or densification.

“Densification is in fact the most necessary, most logical, most effective solution,” he said. “To have a meaningful effect on affordability, we need to build up instead of building out. We need to build vertically. We need to replace 10 single-family homes with 100 or 200 homes in a multi-unit development whether that is purpose built rental or condominiums.”

Story continues below advertisement

The national housing chief said the average density in Vancouver is 486 people per square kilometre. In contrast, in New York, the average density is 1,700 people per square kilometre. In London, it is about 1,800 and Tokyo it is 4,200, he said.

Densification is already taking place in Toronto and Vancouver, as well as in nearby cities. In Coquitlam, B.C., 98 per cent of the housing under construction is townhouses, duplexes, apartments or condos.

But Mr. Siddall said aggressive measures are needed. “It seems self-evident to me that we need to close that densification gap,” he said. “I am talking about increasing it on a grand scale.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies