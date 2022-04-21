Canada’s housing agency is forecasting home prices will moderate this year, as it becomes more expensive to borrow and buyers get priced out of the market.

Home price growth already started to slow in March, particularly in places where real estate values have almost doubled over the past two years.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) said the annual average home price could reach $782,400 at the high end this year, or $740,700 at the lower end. That would be an increase of 13.7 per cent or 7 per cent over 2021′s average of $687,910, according to a new forecast for 2022 released on Thursday. But given that the national average was $796,000 in March, that means home prices will likely dip sometime this year.

“These forecasts of double-digit price increases this year are in fact looking for a pullback through the rest of the year,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist with Bank of Montreal.

Home prices fell from February to March in low single-digit percentages in regions across Southern Ontario such as Brantford, Cambridge, Kitchener-Waterloo and Hamilton-Burlington, according to the latest stats from industry group Canadian Real Estate Association. The real estate association said it was too early to say whether March was the start of a cooldown in the market.

In CMHC’s outlook, the agency’s chief economist Bob Dugan said “We expect the growth in prices, sales levels and housing starts to moderate from recent highs, but remain elevated in 2022.”

The CMHC home price forecast is similar to the real estate industry’s own outlook, which calls for a 14.3 per cent increase in the annual average national price.

