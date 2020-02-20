 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CMHC says housing vulnerability moderate, downgrades risk in Prairie cities to low

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says it has downgraded the vulnerability of several cities in the Prairies while overall Canada’s housing market remains moderately vulnerable.

The federal housing agency’s quarterly assessment leaves Victoria as the only market with an overall high degree of vulnerability.

It says Toronto and Hamilton are seeing overheating and price acceleration, but that overvaluation seems to remain low as the trend looks to still be in line with economic trends around incomes, population growth, and interest rates.

Story continues below advertisement

CMHC says ratings on Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg were downgraded to low as indications of overbuilding eased, while Regina remains at moderate on overbuilding concerns.

Vancouver overvaluation remains moderate, while Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton, Halifax and St. John’s are rated at low vulnerability overall.

The agency says results are based on data as of the end of September, and market intelligence up to the end of December.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies