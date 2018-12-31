 Skip to main content

Report on Business CN and CP both exceed maximum grain revenue despite drop in shipments

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

CN and CP both exceed maximum grain revenue despite drop in shipments

Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Grain and oil rail cars pass by a grain elevator in Rosser, Man.

John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Transportation Agency says the country’s two major railways exceeded their maximum revenue entitlements for grain in 2017-18, despite shipping less of the stuff than last year.

Canadian National Railway Co. reaped $1-million more than its entitlement of $787.01-million in 2017-18. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. took in $1.5-million beyond its entitlement of $707.99-million.

The agency says CN and CP have 30 days to pay back the excess revenue, on top of a five per cent penalty of $52,000 for CN and $75,000 for CP. The payments will go to the Western Grains Research Foundation, which funds research for Prairie farmers.

Story continues below advertisement

The wide-ranging Transportation Modernization Act that came into effect last May adjusted the maximum revenue entitlement system, which places a ceiling on total revenue to be earned from moving grain by rail in any crop year. CN Rail has said the system was a disincentive to invest in grain cars until the revisions.

The Canadian Transportation Agency also says CN and CP carried six per cent less grain over the past crop year than in 2016-17, moving 40,618,285 tonnes.

CN and CP have both said they believe beefed-up inventories of locomotives, hopper cars and extra staff will help to prevent a repeat of last winter’s grain-shipping backlog, set in motion by frigid conditions that inhibited the hauling of crops to market and hurt farmers’ bottom lines.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers